Pakistan holds successful flight test of Shaheen-1A surface to surface ballistic missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has conducted a successful flight test of Shaheen-1A surface-to-surface ballistic missile, having a range of 900 kilometres.

The test flight was aimed at re-validating of various design and technical parameters of the weapon system, including the advanced navigation system, Inter-Services Public Relations Director General (ISPR DG) Babar Iftikhar said a statement on Friday.

The flight test was witnessed by Strategic Plans Division DG Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, National Engineering & Scientific Commission (NESCOM) Chairman Dr Raza Samar, Army Strategic Forces Command Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali and the scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

The Strategic Plans Division DG congratulated scientists and engineers on the conduct of this successful test. He appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers, who contributed whole-heartedly in making the missile launch successful.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Nadeem Raza and services chiefs have congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of today’s missile test.