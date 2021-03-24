NATIONAL

Pakistan urges world community to mitigate Rohingya crisis

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday urged the international community to work together to “mitigate” the simmering Rohingya crisis.

Expressing grief over the deaths of more than a dozen Rohingya refugees after a massive fire swept through a shelter camp in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar earlier this week, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said in a tweet the incident is a “sad reminder of continued sufferings of Rohingya Muslims”.

At least 55,000 refugees were affected by the fire in the camps as over 10,000 shelters became unusable. A field hospital built by Turkey in the refugee camp was also inoperable due to the massive fire that killed at least 15 refugees and injured over 550.

The crowded camp currently houses 1.2 million Rohingya, most of whom have fled a crackdown by the Myanmar military in 2017. The fire incident came at a time when there is growing frustration among Rohingya refugees over the Bangladesh government’s attempt to relocate them to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal.

Amid opposition by UN agencies, the government has relocated 14,000 people to the Bhasan Char island, which is prone to natural disasters. In the first phase, the government wants to relocate 100,000 refugees on the island.

Previous articleGovt refuses Nawaz’s passport renewal, offers special document to return home
Next articleZardari signals resolving tiff with PML-N as Mengal plays ‘peacemaker’
Avatar
TLTP

1 COMMENT

  1. If Pakistan is equally concerned about Rohingyas, why does Pakistan not give them shelter? After all, they are also Muslims and Pakistan is the contractor to protect the interests of Muslims all over the world. In such a situation, Pakistan should fulfill the duty of being its Muslim protector and give shelter to the Rohingyas on its own land. Although it is a different matter that Pakistan only knows how to advise others, Pakistan’s own condition is such that it cannot feed its own people, how will it give shelter to Rohingyas.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SC postpones Daska by-election for indefinite period

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday postponed for an indefinite period the by-election in NA-75 -- a seat in Daska Tehsil of Sialkot city...
Read more
NATIONAL

Alarm as Covid-19 contagion rate surges past 10pc

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan on Thursday recorded an alarming transmission rate of 10.15 percent as it reported 3,946 new infections of the coronavirus after conducting 38,858...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan capable of defending integrity, sovereignty: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan is equipped to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty and any misadventure will meet the most...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF agrees to release third loan tranche for Pakistan

Following stringent measures on Pakistan’s end, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday agreed to release the third loan tranche of around $500 million...
Read more
NATIONAL

Mother of rape victim seeks CM’s intervention over police inefficiency

The mother of a nine-year-old rape and murder victim has appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to intervene in the case due to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Opposition parties should sit with govt for public welfare reforms: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz has urged the opposition parties to sit with government for reforms relating to public welfare. Talking to a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Top Headlines

Biden wants to explore keeping US counter-terror troops in Afghanistan: top...

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is looking to keep US troops in Afghanistan past a May 1 deadline while exploring a deal in which the...

Pakistan capable of defending integrity, sovereignty: Alvi

Epaper – March 25 LHR 2021

Epaper – March 25 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.