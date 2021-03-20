NATIONAL

Verdict in motorway rape case today

By Staff Report

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore will announce its verdict today in the motorway gang-rape case whose insensitive handling angered many and sparked widespread outrage.

On September 9, the woman was driving with her two children late at night on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway (M-11) within the limits of the Gujjarpura police station when her vehicle ran out of fuel.

She phoned the police for help, but before they arrived two men took her and her children out of the vehicle at gunpoint and raped her. They also stole her purse, which contained Rs100,000 in cash, a bracelet, the car registration papers, and three ATM cards.

The attack quickly drew widespread condemnation on social media, with some activists demanding that those involved be hanged in public.

But in a shocking televised statement, then-Lahore police chief Umar Sheikh pointed out what he felt were mistakes made by the victim, such she should have taken a different, busier, highway — not travelled at night — and made sure her vehicle had enough fuel.

The comment drew nationwide condemnation, although he also vowed to arrest the rapists within 48 hours.

Hashtags calling for justice for the victims have been shared widely on social media by ordinary people, opposition politicians and high-profile athletes. Hundreds, mostly women, gathered in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and Peshawar, demanding an apology from Sheikh and justice for the victim.

Police arrested the suspects — Shafqat Ali and Abid Malhi — after a prolonged manhunt across the province during which the police detained more than a dozen suspects including the families of the prime suspects.

Subsequently, the victim identified the suspects during a police lineup.

Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would like convicted rapists to be publicly executed or chemically castrated.

In December, President Dr Arif Alvi accorded approval to an anti-rape law ensuring speedy trial of rape cases with women and children as victims and also allow for chemical castration.

According to an initial draft, the consent of the convict is not be required for carrying out castration, but it will be the discretion of the judge of the trial court.

Staff Report

