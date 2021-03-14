Opinion

Environmental policies 

By Editor's Mail
Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said environment policies of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf were being recognized globally. In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said especially the government's green recovery programme from the Covid 19 pandemic and the climate action plan were being appreciated by the world. According to World Economic Forum (WEF), in three ways Pakistan was building a greener future. Pakistan had pledged to source 60 percent of energy from renewables by 2030. It had cancelled coal projects replacing them with hydroelectric power. It had created more than 85000 green jobs from plant care to protection of forests. Pakistan was training 5000 young people to be nature guardians. Pakistan was investing in green space and had attracted $ 180 million in funding and it was working towards the creation of 15 new national parks. It was also launching a $ 500 million green Eurobond and will soon provide a monetary valuation of its green space making its worth clear and easier to protect. As a pandemic devastated the globe and climate change threatened our way of life, our relationship with nature demanded a rethink. One million animal and plant species worldwide were at risk of extinction. Investing in a nature positive economy could generate 395 million jobs by 2030, the WEF says.

Sohail Ali Khan 

Islamabad 

