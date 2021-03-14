Humanity towards the non-human

Humanitarian crisis A human is declared a human when he is blessed with humanity. The world can never be lightened up if it always suffers from acute humanitarian crises. Humanity is not something shown to only homosapiens but to every living thing. A report has been declared by the World Economic Forum (WEF), a loss of 83 percent of wild mammals have been caused by humans, and have cut down half the mother earth’s trees. The earth is going through a serious illness due to the brainiest species-a heart-wrenching fact, indeed. To only benefit ourselves, we tend to demolish the ecological system inviting more lethal viruses to occupy the earth. We, being humans, must think of our next generations by planting trees and being kind of animals instead threatening them with extinction.

Iqra Karim

Turbat