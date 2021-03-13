Taliban mastermind of SSP Aslam assassination arrested

KARACHI: The counter-terrorism department (CTD) of Sindh police Saturday arrested a terrorist of a proscribed militant group believed to be involved in masterminding the assassination of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chaudhry Aslam Khan.

SSP Aslam, a top policeman renowned for his tough stance on criminals and militants, died in 2014 in a Taliban car bomb in Karachi. The militant group had described his death as a “huge victory”.

“We were working for a long time to eliminate him as he killed and tortured many of our people in Karachi,” said a Taliban spokesman, Sajjad Mohmand, at the time.

According to Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Naeem Ahmed, Zubair alias Ali was arrested from Orangi Town neighbourhood. He had returned to Pakistan with the goal of carrying out terrorist attacks and was arrested while he was en route delivering arms and ammunition.

During the interrogation, he confessed that the plan to murder SSP Aslam was prepared in a religious seminary of Maulana Shakirullah, a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader who was killed in a drone attack in 2012.

Zubair also confessed to the killing of a number of officials from police and other law enforcement agencies on directives of Shakirullah.

The police also recovered a huge cache of arms from his possession.