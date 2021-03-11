Sports

PCB chooses Lahore to host remaining HBL PSL matches: report

The final decision in the matter will be taken in the next meeting

By News Desk

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has chosen Lahore as the venue for the remaining HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, according to a private news website.

As per the report, the majority of the franchises had agreed to play in Lahore. “Five out of the six franchises urged the PCB to shift the remaining matches of the HBL PSL 6 to Lahore,” an official of the cricketing body was quoted as saying.

Reportedly, the final decision in the matter will be taken in the next meeting, which will be held in the coming days.

The city was originally scheduled to host 14 of the 34 matches of the event, including the final, from March 10.

