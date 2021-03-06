NATIONAL

PM directs Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to carry on duties as finance minister

By Monitoring Report

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to carry on his duties as Minister for Finance despite his defeat to Opposition candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani for the Islamabad general seat in Senate.

According to a local media report, the prime minister, in a meeting with the finance minister, expressed full confidence in his abilities and asked that he continue his work.

PM Imran Khan said he recognises the efforts Shaikh has made to boost Pakistan’s economy, said the sources.

They added that following Shaikh’s meeting with the premier, he decided not to hand in his resignation.

As per the Constitution, Shaikh, who has not been elected like other parliamentarians, will no longer be able to hold the position of a minister after six months in the portfolio. In April 2019, he was appointed as an adviser to the PM on finance following a cabinet reshuffle by PM Imran Khan. On 11 December 2020, Shaikh was appointed as Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue.

While most ministers have to be elected representatives – i.e. members of the National Assembly (NA) or Senate – there is a clause in the Constitution that allows short-term appointments of non-elected ministers.

According to clause nine of Article 91 of the Constitution, a non-elected person can be appointed a federal minister for six months once during the five-year tenure of the NA.

“A minister, who, for any period of six consecutive months, is not a member of the National Assembly, shall, at the expiration of that period, cease to be a minister and shall not before the dissolution of that assembly be again appointed a minister unless he is elected a member of that assembly,” reads the clause.

This means that Sheikh will have to step down in June 2021 and resume serving as the adviser to the PM.

In order to handle budgetary affairs, especially matters related to the National Finance Commission (NFC), the incumbent government had decided to make Shaikh a federal minister by having him elected as a Senator (an adviser cannot chair the NFC meetings).

Shaikh had to win a parliament seat to continue as the finance minister after June 11. It may be noted Shaikh is a key member of the government’s economic policies and reforms plan under the International Monetary Fund loan programme.

Previous articleLWMC fails to maintain cleanliness in the city
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

LWMC fails to maintain cleanliness in the city

LAHORE: Despite the tall claims of cleanliness, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has failed to lift waste from various parts of city, Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI to investigate MNAs who voted for Gilani: Sindh governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that PTI would probe into the matter of 16 MNAs who voted for the Opposition candidate in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP approached to stop victory notification for Gillani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) filed a petition with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) requesting it not to issue the victory notification for Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opp ‘rejects’ confidence vote

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties on Saturday rejected the parliamentary vote of confidence vote which Prime Minister Imran Khan won with a comfortable majority, securing...
Read more
NATIONAL

CNS grants exemption from appearance to Sanaullah

LAHORE: A special court for Control of Narcotics Substance (CNC) in Lahore on Saturday granted an exemption from hearing to PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran announces electoral reforms as he wins trust vote

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday announced electoral reforms as he won the crucial confidence vote in the National Assembly on Saturday, hanging on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

Karachi court asks police to submit report in sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid...

A judicial magistrate in Karachi on Saturday directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigations to investigate Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz...

ECP approached to stop victory notification for Gillani

Opp ‘rejects’ confidence vote

PML-N leaders, PTI supporters scuffle ahead of confidence vote

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.