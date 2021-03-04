NATIONAL

Shehbaz’s residence declared sub-jail following medical reports

The political allies and aides of the Opposition leader have been stopped from visiting him

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Following the medical reports, jailed Opposition Leader and Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s residence in the Ministers’ Enclave has been declared sub-jail on Wednesday.

In the report, the medical board of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) had advised Shehbaz against travelling due to swollen muscles as the 70-year-old had complained of recurring headaches and weakness.

The political allies and aides of the Opposition leader have been stopped from visiting him and those already accompanied him, including Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Khurram Dastagir, have been returned back.

However, another PML-N veteran Ahsan Iqbal was allowed to call on him.

