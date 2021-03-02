Sports

Two more foreign HBL PSL cricketers test positive for coronavirus

By Agencies

KARACHI: Two more foreign cricketers and one staffer tested positive for the coronavirus in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Tuesday.

One unnamed player was from Islamabad United, while the other two’s names and teams were not identified by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) media and communications director Samiul Hasan.

They bring to four the number of known infections in the league after Australian legspinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive on Saturday. His Islamabad side had its scheduled game against Quetta Gladiators on Monday postponed to Tuesday.

Hasan said that game will go ahead, and the league will continue with testing every three days. Spectators will also continue to be allowed.

All four people who tested positive are in 10-day isolation.

Previous articleChina says door to Xinjiang ‘always open’ but UN should not prejudge
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PSL match postponed after Islamabad United’s Fawad Ahmed tests for positive for Covid-19

The Pakistan Super League 2021 match scheduled for Monday was put off by a day after a player from the Islamabad United squad tested...
Read more
Sports

Lahore Qalandars down Karachi Kings by six wickets

KARACHI: In a game that had all the ingredients fit for a contest between franchises representing the two biggest cities in Pakistan, Lahore Qalandars...
Read more
Sports

T20 World Cup 2021: PCB seeks written guarantee from ICC for Indian visas

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani on Sunday said that the cricketing body has sought a written guarantee from the International Cricket Council...
Read more
Sports

Riaz, Mahmood and Kohler-Cadmore hand Islamabad United first defeat

KARACHI: On Saturday night in Karachi, the formula of winning the toss, choosing to bowl and winning the match worked for the tenth time...
Read more
Sports

Babar Azam’s 90 helps Karachi Kings trounce Multan Sultans

KARACHI: Karachi Kings made its top place in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition’s points table by defeating Multan Sultans by 7 wickets in...
Read more
Sports

Lamichhane replaces Rashid Khan in Lahore Qalandars squad

ISLAMABAD: Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane of Nepal has replaced Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan in Lahore Qalandars squad for the remainder of the HBL Pakistan Super League...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

FO condemns Houthi missile attack on Saudi border region

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday condemned a Houthi missile attack on the Jazan region in southwestern Saudi Arabia which injured five people. "Pakistan strongly condemns the...

Indian flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

Court extends Asif’s detention for 10 days

SC rejects objection to Abro’s candidature

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.