FO condemns Houthi missile attack on Saudi border region

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday condemned a Houthi missile attack on the Jazan region in southwestern Saudi Arabia which injured five people.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the recent attacks [which] […] not only violate the territorial integrity of the Kingdom but also threaten the lives of innocent people,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

#Pakistan strongly condemns the recent attacks launched by #Houthi militia against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in particular the Houthi projectile that injured five civilians in a border village in #Jazan region.

@KSAmofaEN

🔗 https://t.co/exkjVNsLyM — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) March 2, 2021

“Pakistan calls for their immediate cessation, as it stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia,” it added.

The wounded included three Saudis and two Yemeni nationals, Col Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Ghamdi, spokesperson for the Directorate of Civil Defense in Jazan, said.

They suffered moderate injuries due to shrapnel and were transferred to a hospital to receive medical care, he added.

“Two houses, a grocery store, three vehicles and several materials were damaged from the flying shrapnel.”

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from power in the capital, Sana’a.

The movement, which controls northern Yemen, has recently stepped up cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia.