Biden administration urges Pakistan, India to hold direct talks on Kashmir issue

The Biden administration welcomed the joint statement of India and Pakistan to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and has urged the two countries to engage in direct talks to resolve the issue of the disputed territory.

A day earlier, Pakistan and India had agreed to strictly observe the 2003 ceasefire agreement at the LoC, the de facto border between the arch-rivals in the disputed region of Kashmir, and other agreements, Radio Pakistan had reported.

The director generals of military operations (DGMOs) of the two countries had reviewed over a hotline the situation along the LoC and all other sectors in a “free, frank and cordial atmosphere” on Thursday morning, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said in a statement.

“The two sides reviewed the situation along the LoC and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere,” read the official handout.

This move was welcomed by both the United States and the United Nations, who hailed it as a “positive step” which will provide an opportunity for further dialogue.

During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the United States welcomes the joint statement between the two nations.

“The United States welcomes the joint statement between India and Pakistan that the two countries have agreed to maintain strict observance of a ceasefire along the Line of Control starting on February 25th,” Psaki said.

“This is a positive step towards greater peace and stability in South Asia, which is in all shared — is in our shared interest. And we encourage both countries to keep building upon this progress,” she added.

Asked if Islamabad is doing enough in the fight against terrorism, she said, “But in terms of an assessment of that I would point you to the State Department or the Intelligence Department.”

Similarly, US State Department Spokesman Ned Price brought up the agreement in his opening statement at the Thursday afternoon news briefing.

“We encourage continued efforts to improve communication between the two sides and to reduce tensions and violence along the Line of Control,” department’s spokesperson said, adding that US has been very clear that it condemned the terrorists who seek to infiltrate the LoC.

Media representatives present on the occasion recalled that Joe Biden, who was vice president during the Obama administration, had a warm relationship with Pakistan. The journalists asked how his prior closeness with Pakistan influenced this agreement, and how it may affect foreign policy and relations with the two countries moving forward, now that Biden is president of the US.

“When it comes to the US role, we continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern,” said the State Department spokesman while responding to these queries.

Price also recalled that that both he and other members of the current administration had urged Pakistan and India to resolve the Kashmir issue since Biden took office on January 20.

“Pakistan is an important partner with whom we share many interests. We, as I said, have been clear in terms of this issue,” he said in reply to a question on how the US would stay impartial in the regional conflict between the two countries.

“So clearly, we will be paying close attention, and we urge the Pakistanis to play a constructive role in all of these areas of mutual interest, including in Afghanistan, including with Kashmir, including with our other shared interests,” he said.

Separately, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres termed the development a “positive step” and hoped that it would pave the way for more talks between the two countries.

“The Secretary-General is encouraged by the joint statement issued by the militaries of India and Pakistan on their agreement to observing the ceasefire at the Line of Control in Kashmir and engaging through established mechanisms,” his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement read out at the regular noon briefing at the UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday.

“[The UNSG] hopes that this positive step will provide an opportunity for further dialogue,” the statement said.

Replying to a question from APP correspondent, the spokesman said that the UN chief had no plans as yet to contact the leaders of Pakistan and India for starting the process to resolve the decades-old Kashmir dispute.

He said that the secretary-general’s good offices were always available for any member state who would request it.

UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir also welcomed the agreement, which, he said, “set an example for others and demonstrates the General Assembly’s value.”

While the move between the two neighbouring nuclear powers seems to indicate a more cordial future, office holders in Pakistan are still seeking retribution for the acts incurred over the past year.

Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi on Friday urged the UNSG to act on the recent report of UN experts on human rights and put sanctions on India for its demographic terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He expressed these views while addressing participants of a seminar titled ‘Countering Extreme Behaviors Through Perception Management’.

Afridi said that seven UN experts have issued a report on India’s stripping of autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir and undermining minority rights.

The UN rights experts have said that the loss of Kashmir’s autonomy and subsequent legislation has threatened the demography of Jammu and Kashmir. He added that these experts have warned that Indian acts could negatively affect the previous level of political participation of Muslims and other minorities.

Afridi said that top human rights organisations have also called on India to immediately halt its intensifying suppression of voices of Kashmiris after the country’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided several organisations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Quoting Amnesty International, Afridi maintained that the global watchdog on human rights said that Indian raids are an alarming reminder that India’s government is determined to suppress all dissenting voices in IOK.

He recalled that soon after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its autonomy, thousands of Kashmiris were arrested, including pro-India politicians, and an internet blackout was imposed following the unprecedented political move. He added that the high-speed internet was restored after two years, the longest spell of internet shutdown in the world.

Afridi said that the educated youth is giving confused vibes and is distracted from its roots. He said that self-belief and national pride is a must for Pakistan’s youth and the youth should work diligently to create a tolerant and moderate society.

He underscored that Pakistan is the jewel of the crown in Asia and was a centre of regional and global connectivity and trade.

He said that enemy was using Pakistani youth as its hostile designs by controlling minds of Pakistani youth. He said that in this information age, enemy was using mod electronic gadgets to proliferate negative propaganda through fake news about Pakistan.

He concluded that Pakistani youth should act as agents of change and work to unify and unite the nation and instill national pride among the people at large.

