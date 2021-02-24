NATIONAL

GB cabinet nominates Ali Sadpara for civil award

GB Tourism Minister Nasir had declared missing mountaineers, Sadpara and his companions, Snorri from Iceland and Mohr from Chile, as dead

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) cabinet on Tuesday nominated renowned mountaineer Mohammad Ali Sadpara, who along with two other climbers had lost his life in an attempt to summit K2, for a civil award.

The members of the cabinet paid rich tributes to Sadpara and prayed for him.

According to details, the GB cabinet also approved the establishment of “Mohammad Ali Sadpara Institute for Adventure Sports, Mountaineering and Rock Climbing” to honour his achievement, besides announcing to give a suitable job to his son Sajid Ali Sadpara.

On February 18, GB Tourism Minister Raja Nasir Ali Khan had declared missing mountaineers, Ali Sadpara and his companions, John Snorri from Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile, as dead.

“Keeping in mind the weather conditions at K2, the Pakistan army, government and family of the mountaineers have reached to the conclusion that Ali Sadpara and his comrades have expired,” he had said while addressing a press conference.

On February 5, the three mountaineers went missing while attempting to summit K2. Soon after, the land and aerial search to find them was kicked off by the Pakistan army’s rescue teams but no clue was found despite efforts of several days.

On February 22, the locals lit up the streets of Skardu with candles as a tribute to new national hero, Ali Sadpara, as well as Snorri and Mohr.

The GB authorities promised that Ali Sadpara’s legacy will never be forgotten. The authorities are planning to name Skardu Airport and the city’s military school after him, besides announcing support for his family and home village.

The minister said, “The courage shown by this gentleman [Ali Sadpara] by waiting alone at high altitude for long hours in bone-freezing cold before descending all alone with sad feelings is unprecedented. He is a hero.”

Mohr’s relatives also came all the way from Chile to hold a tribute ceremony.

The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

