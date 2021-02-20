Seven Lahore neighbourhoods placed under smart quarantine

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday imposed a smart lockdown in seven neighbourhoods of Lahore following a hike in coronavirus transmission rate there.

According to a provincial Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department spokesperson, the areas put under restrictions include F-Block of Johar Town; S-Block of DHA, Phase 2; Asif Block of Allama Iqbal Town; A-Block of Gulshan-e-Ravi; C-Block of Service Quarters UET; Gol Bagh Road in Shad Bagh and Sultan Mehmood Road.

All shopping malls, restaurants, private and government offices located in these areas will remain closed during the period.

“There has been a constant increase in positivity percentage and prevalence of Covid-19 in Punjab during last two weeks which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health. Hence, it is mandatory to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of this disease,” read a notification.

In urgent situations, only one person of the family will be allowed to use one vehicle in these neighbourhoods as all kinds of gatherings and meetings are banned.

All medical services providers, pharmacies, laboratories and collection centres, hospitals and clinics will remain open round the clock. Milk shops, chicken, meat and fish shops, as well as bakeries, are allowed to operate between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm.

Grocery stores, general stores, flour, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors and patrol pumps will remain open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm.