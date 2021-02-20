CITY

Seven Lahore neighbourhoods placed under smart quarantine

By INP

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday imposed a smart lockdown in seven neighbourhoods of Lahore following a hike in coronavirus transmission rate there.

According to a provincial Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department spokesperson, the areas put under restrictions include F-Block of Johar Town; S-Block of DHA, Phase 2; Asif Block of Allama Iqbal Town; A-Block of Gulshan-e-Ravi; C-Block of Service Quarters UET; Gol Bagh Road in Shad Bagh and Sultan Mehmood Road.

All shopping malls, restaurants, private and government offices located in these areas will remain closed during the period.

“There has been a constant increase in positivity percentage and prevalence of Covid-19 in Punjab during last two weeks which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health. Hence, it is mandatory to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of this disease,” read a notification.

In urgent situations, only one person of the family will be allowed to use one vehicle in these neighbourhoods as all kinds of gatherings and meetings are banned.

All medical services providers, pharmacies, laboratories and collection centres, hospitals and clinics will remain open round the clock. Milk shops, chicken, meat and fish shops, as well as bakeries, are allowed to operate between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm.

Grocery stores, general stores, flour, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors and patrol pumps will remain open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Previous articleKohli says he suffered from depression
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

LDA gives approval to start 23 new businesses

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has given approval to start 23 new businesses within the limits of Lahore division, Pakistan Today learnt on Friday. A...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab’s education minister contracts coronavirus

LAHORE: Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas went into isolation on Monday after contracting coronavirus. "I have tested positive for COVID 19," he announced...
Read more
CITY

CITY NOTES: Protesting on video about crops

The conspiracy against the Kaptaan is obvious. There is no other explanation of the way that government employees ran amok in Islamabad last week,...
Read more
LAHORE

Govt focused on development of S Punjab: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is focused on the development of the south...
Read more
LAHORE

‘Peaceful citizens must visit places of worships to know each other’

LAHORE: Leaders and scholars from different faiths have visited several mosques, churches, an imambargah and a gurdwara in Lahore, and requested all peaceful citizens to...
Read more
LAHORE

Restaurants, marriage halls continue to violate Covid-19 SOPs

LAHORE: Violations of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in restaurants and wedding halls in the provincial capital have not ceased as owners of the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

DNA test clears two suspects in Karachi woman suicide: police report

KARACHI: The results of DNA samples of two suspects in a young woman's suicide suggested the men had not assaulted the victim before her...

Player tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of opening ceremony: PCB

Committee identifies 150 lawyers IHC attack case

ECP stops initial results in NA-75 after delayed vote collection suggests ‘falsification’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.