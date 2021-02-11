India: A land of oppressions

India used to be called the world’s largest democracy and a pluralistic society coloured with distinct religions, races, folks, and cultures, that guaranteed rights of every dweller. But now this has because ever since BJP has held the reins of the country, the left-democratic physiognomy of this republic has become disfigured.

Woefully speaking, no any individual feels secure owing to the Hindu-centric policies of Narendra Modi. The inhabitants of the Republic of India belonging to Islam, Sikhism, Christianity and even Hinduism (Dalits) are victim of brutal treatment. Not only are individuals being targeted but their worship places are also being demolished in order to terrify them .The US State Department released its international religious report that portrays a very ugly picture of so-called secular India, “There were reports of religiously motivated killings, assaults, riots, discrimination, vandalism, and actions restricting the right of individuals to practice their religious beliefs,” the report said. It added, “Authorities often failed to prosecute perpetrators of ‘cow vigilante’ attacks, which included killings, mob violence, and intimidating”.

Ever since Modi took the charge of the Prime Minister’s office, believers of Islam are suffering from far greater worry than before. They are afraid of Hindu nationalists in terms of their religion because BJP-backed goons have initiated brutal beating and assassination of Muslims accused of eating and selling beef, cow smuggling, burglary, dating Hindu girls and so on. Syeda Hameed, an educator and former member of India’s planning commission told DW, “Indian Muslims are currently facing one of the most trying moments in our history.”

Besides, forced conversion is also touching a summit. Across India, ceremonies are being organized to convert Christians to Hinduism . These ceremonies are being held by hardline Hindu groups like the RSS, the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. These groups arrange such programmes which they name “ghar wapsi” (returning home), because they claim Muslims and Christians were Hindus who had converted to other faiths in the last few centuries .In accordance with reports, scores of impoverished families have been forced to change their faith if they are to dwell peacefully in India. In the town of Agra, 50 Muslim families were converted to Hinduism against their will. Another report tells that 100 Christians of the western state of Gujarat and 30 of the southern state of Kerala had converted, and a number of similar cases had not been reported so far. Dismaying to state, the Head of the RSS, Mohan Bhagwat, vowed to continue with conversions. “We will bring back those who have lost their way. They did not go on their own… They were lured into leaving.” Fortunately, the Indian Constitution guarantees the right of religious freedom of its citizens but unfortunately, activities carried out by BJP-assisted blocs oppose the Constitution.

Another cruelty which is being perpetrated by the Indian government is Hinduizing cities’, airports’ and streets’ Muslim names. Scads of names have been changed or proposed for change. Here are some exAamles: Allahabad to Prayagraj, Faizabad to Ayodhya, Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar, Muzaffarnagar to Laxmi Nagar and attempts have also been made to change Agra, where the Taj Mahal is located , to Agravan. From this drive, one can easily notice the intention of ruling party that will to Hinduize the entire country and damage its plural identity.

Kashmir, which has been called Paradise on earth, seems Hell now due to the anti-Muslim policies of Narendra Modi. Since the government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, thus ending its special status, Kashmiris are enduring inhuman treatment. After abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, military personnel have been multiplied in the Valley and changed it into the largest open prison of the world. According to statistics, thousands of Kashmiris have been killed and rape is being used as tool to punish and suppress their voices for freedom.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is another move to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship rights and disenfranchise them as in this new amendment religion is the basis for granting citizenship.

Inter alia, Sikhs are also sick of the current government, and have been protesting for several weeks against it because of new farm laws that will snatch away their livelihood.

Witnessing such atrocities and barbarities on the part of the Indian government against its habitants, it would be justice to label India not as a democratic state but a cruel state.