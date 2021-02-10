Four blasts hit Kabul, district police chief among dead

KABUL: Four blasts rocked Afghanistan’s capital on Wednesday, killing two people, including a police chief who had been attempting to crack down on the city’s growing insecurity, marked by almost daily assassinations.
“In the wake of three terrorist attacks in Kabul this morning, Mohammadzai Kochai, police chief of district five of Kabul was martyred along with his bodyguard,” interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.
Another three people were wounded, he added.
A separate blast later hit a car near the upmarket international Serena Hotel, although a police spokesman said there were no casualties.
District five, where Kochai was based, is a transport hub between the capital Kabul and Afghanistan’s southern provinces, many of which are dominated by the Taliban.
Kochai had sought to crack down on the high levels of insecurity in the district in recent months.
The Taliban did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the attacks. The group has denied involvement in a recent wave of targeted assassinations which the government and many foreign powers have blamed on it.
Almost daily deadly attacks with small, magnetic bombs attached to the undercarriages of vehicles, roadside explosive devices and shootings are unnerving Afghan officials, activists and journalists.
The attacks are concentrated in urban centres and come as protracted peace talks take place in Doha between Taliban militants and the Afghan government.
Officials say the talks have largely stalled as US President Joe Biden’s administration reviews how to handle the peace process, including a troop withdrawal agreement Washington signed with the Taliban under previous President Donald Trump.
It has been a long time that we have been witnessing Satan’s triumph in Afghanistan. Satan’s triumph is there where the children of Adam keep on killing each other. Such an action of the children of Adam is most pleasing to the eyes of Satan. We also saw such a phenomena in Vietnam long long ago. So we can ask the question. Why is there peace in Vietnam today. The right answer is “European terrorists are not there any more”.
The people of Afghanistan are all to blame for leaving Afghanistan in the hands of those who love Satan. True. We all can see it happening? Yes the fault lies squarely with the people of Afghanistan. What more. They will have to answer about allowing such a situation to prevail in Afghanistan on the day of Judgement. Yes every Afghan will have to answer.
Who is there in Afghanistan or in any so-called Muslim majority country who did not hear the formula to bring about peace where they live. The responsibility to do so is that of every soul. Yes every soul. Every soul who is seen to be shirking its responsibility to do so.
Every people friendly intellectual advised people to do what the Almighty (Allah in Arabic) commanded the faithful to do. As we all can see vividly there is utter dearth of Muslims in every so-called Muslim majority country. Wo is there who claims to be Muslim who will deny hearing Almighty’s command “Wah tusay moo bay hublillahay Jumeeyah”. Do we see Peoples’ Jumeeyah in every nook and corner of every so-called Muslim majority country ? No we do not. Does this phenomena give vivid proof that Muslims are utterly scarce in our world?
So it is the responsibility of every one who promises night and noon to obey no one but the Almighty, to come out of their homes in the localities where they live to join hands with each other organise Peoples’ Jumeeyah. Peoples’ Jumeeyah to bring about the rule of the Almighty. Peoples’ Jumeeyah to bring about the rule of Udl wul Ehsaan, thus bring peace in their localities through the habit of upholding justice. Upholding justice has to be in the habits and practice of every Muslim or he/she is NOT a Muslim.
So it is the duty of every Muslim everywhere in every so-called Muslim majority country to come out of their homes and organise Jumeeyah and Shoorah of the people, by the people for the people.
People throughout the world bring slavery upon themselves by leaving the responsibility to care for their life and destiny into the hands of those who can be seen to be unable to give in return the trust people put into their hands. It is bad time people got involved in shaping their destiny exactly as the Almighty commanded them to do or they shall never see peace.