Anti-encroachment drive be continued without discrimination: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed that anti-encroachment drive should be continued without any discrimination as nobody is above the law.

Addressing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Tourism on Monday, the prime minister directed to ensure cleanliness, environmental protection and prevent illegal land encroachment on tourist sites in the country.

- Advertisement -

PM Imran also emphasised that planning and feasibility on scientific grounds are essential before development of tourist sites in the country. He said that by-laws and regulations must be notified before the start of physical development work on tourist sites. He said that Pakistan holds great potential for tourism that can be capitalised for revenue generation, employment and promoting heritage.

The premier also underscored the importance of preserving local heritage and environmental protection for tourist sites.

The meeting was briefed regarding planning and feasibility conducted for development of new tourist sites in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan. It was also briefed that anti-encroachment drive continues throughout the country.