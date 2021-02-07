NATIONAL

Sindh govt urged to exhibit responsibility in provision Covid-19 vaccines

The Sindh government should prefer health workers rather giving importance to VVIP

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Sunday urged the provincial government to exhibit responsibility in provision of coronavirus vaccine to health workers.
The Sindh government should prefer health workers rather giving importance to VVIP culture, he said in an interview with a private television channel.
Taking notice of misuse of Covid-19 vaccine, he said administering vaccine to VVIPs was a regrettable incident reported in Karachi. The minister said that provincial government should avoid misusing of coronavirus vaccine.
He urged the concerned quarters in Sindh to streamline the system in health department. The federal government, he said, could take the control of vaccine provided to Sindh government for health workers.

