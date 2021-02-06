Qureshi calls for world pressure on India over Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday called on the international community to force India to rescind its recent actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and sought a peaceful settlement of the longstanding dispute in line with the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Addressing the virtual ambassadorial meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, Qureshi commended the brotherly ties shared by Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Niger for articulating the voice of the Ummah in solidarity with the oppressed people of the Indian-occupied region.

Referring to the November meeting of the 57-country Islamic bloc in Niamey, the foreign minister said the steadfast and resolute support extended by the organisation is a source of great strength to the people of Kashmir in their just and legitimate struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination.

Qureshi said it is imperative to sustain the momentum. A unified political message to India from the OIC would be critical, he said.

He was of the opinion the Muslim world should forcefully demand a halt to gross human rights violations in the region and provide unimpeded access to independent global rights bodies in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Qureshi said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan has pursued an intense political and diplomatic campaign on the dispute.

Referring to the Indian atrocities in the region, he said the held valley has been shrouded in a veil of darkness following its annexation in August 2019.

He said the inhuman military siege and communication blockade there has already lasted for more than 18 months.

He observed the region has been converted into the largest open-air prison in the world. He said India has introduced controversial legislation to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory in violation of international law including the 4th Geneva Convention and the UN Security Council Resolutions.