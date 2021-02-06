Four dead, 24 injured in Muzaffargarh accident

MUZAFFARGARH: At least four passengers were killed and 24 wounded in a collision between a truck and a passenger coach on Ali Pur Road here on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, the coach was headed to Lahore from Ali Pur when it collided with the speeding truck which was attempting to overtake it.

As a result, four passengers died at the spot while 24 others received severe injuries.

The rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Muzaffargarh.

The hospital sources said some of the injured were in critical condition.