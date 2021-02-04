Two soldiers embrace martyrdom; four terrorists killed in NW operation

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Wednesday killed four terrorists during exchange of fire in a compound in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan where two soldiers embraced martyrdom while fighting the terrorists and four got injured.

The armed forces’ media wing reported that the security forces had observed presence of terrorists in a compound in Mir Ali, North Waziristan. As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire whereas during intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed.

It added that these terrorists were involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion, fire raids on security forces and improvised explosive device (IED) explosions.

During the conduct of operation, Naib Subedar Amin Ullah, 42, resident of Chitral, and sepoy Sher Zamin, 24, resident of Landi Kotal, embraced martyrdom while four soldiers got injured.