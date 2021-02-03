HEADLINES

LHC issues notice to NAB on Hamza’s bail plea

Hamza contends the incumbent government thought it appropriate to implicate the petitioner and his family in false criminal cases

By TLTP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition of Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz seeking bail in an assets beyond means case.

After a preliminary hearing, a two-judge bench headed by Justice Sarfraz Dogar issued a notice to the NAB to file its response to the bail petition by next hearing on February 17.

Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervez appeared before the court on behalf of Hamza. In his plea, Hamza has contended that in order to deter the opposition from criticising its performance, the incumbent government thought it appropriate to implicate the petitioner and his family in false criminal cases and for this purpose NAB was selected. He argued that it is no more secret that NAB is being used as a tool for political engineering and has also since been noticed by the superior courts, including the Supreme Court (SC).

Hamaz stated that NAB has, inter alia, assumed jurisdiction on the basis of an undated letter (received by the bureau on October 19, 2018) from an undisclosed/unnamed complainant (the “complaint”) and a purported report received from the Financial Monitoring Unit.

“Thereafter, with undue haste, a letter on October 23, 2018 was issued by the Director General NAB to an assistant director purportedly authorizing inquiry against the Petitioner and his family members,” he said adding that further, a letter on April 4, 2019, was issued by the NAB GB to the assistant director authorising an investigation against the petitioner and others.

He implored the court that he was arrested in connection with the investigation by NAB officials on June 11, 2019, under alleged offences of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010, and the NAO, 1999. “The physical remand of the petitioner was extended from time to time and ultimately he was sent to judicial lockup after a period of 84 days. The petitioner filed after arrest bail which was dismissed on February 11, 2020,” the plea stated.

On August 20, 2020, during the pendency of the above said CPLA, respondent chairman NAB filed reference against the petitioner and 15 others which was registered as accountability reference.

The plea further stated that the said reference comprised as many as 58 volumes spreading over thousands of pages whereas 110 prosecution witnesses were cited in the calendar, charge was framed on November 11, 2020.

“It was in the above context of the number of witnesses and framing of charge on November 11, 2020, after 17 months of the arrest of the petitioner that the Supreme Court was pleased to call for a report from the respondent bureau on December 8, 2020.

“Complying with the superior court’s order a report was submitted by NAB wherein as many as 46 accountability references were stated to be pending before the Learned Trial Court and the reference against the petitioner was at serial 44.

“Keeping an accused in detention for a longer period is akin to awarding him sentence even before trial,” he contended and pleaded with the court to grant him bail after arrest.

Previous articleIHC confirms Zardari’s bail in Rs8.3bn suspicious transaction case
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

IHC confirms Zardari’s bail in Rs8.3bn suspicious transaction case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday confirmed interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari in a case of about Rs8.3 billion suspicious...
Read more
HEADLINES

IHC asks Khawaja Asif to approach NA speaker for production orders

ISLAMABAD: Refusing again to interfere in political matters, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday excused itself from issuing production orders for Khawaja Asif and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Major parties shortlisting party candidates for upcoming Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: With the Senate elections nearing, major political parties of the country have started to accelerate the process of shortlisting of their candidates for the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan successfully test-fires ballistic missile Ghaznavi

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads upto a range of...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘Opposition has been labelled pariahs in the parliament’, says PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary-General (SG) Ahsan Iqbal accused National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser of being biased and not letting the Opposition speak,...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘Fruits’ of PM’s anti-Covid strategy begin reaching people: Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday welcomed the national coronavirus vaccination drive in all the provinces of Pakistan, stating...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan successfully test-fires ballistic missile Ghaznavi

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads upto a range of...

‘Opposition has been labelled pariahs in the parliament’, says PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal

Man United equal record in nine-goal win over Southampton; Arsenal lose to Wolves

Bangladesh, West Indies share opening-day honours

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.