Qureshi invites opposition parties for discussion on foreign affairs

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday invited the opposition parties for a discussion with the government on the foreign policy issues facing the country.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, he said the political parties should pursue a bipartisan approach in foreign affairs in line with the national interest.

The minister said that the parties, which were in government multiple times, were very much responsible for the present state of foreign affairs.

Despite the attempts of India, Pakistan had the support of the global community now, which had became evident from the backing it received at different international forums, he remarked.

Qureshi recalled that the friendly countries came to the rescue of Pakistan in its hour of need and gave timely financial assistance.

He criticised the opposition for ignoring the Kashmir issue, while pursuing its vested political interests.

He said that the government was focused on economic diplomacy and it was engaging Africa – a continent of 57 countries – adding that exports to the continent has increased by seven per cent.

In the next stage, the countries of Europe will be engaged to boost mutual economic interests, he added.

The foreign minister stated that good relations with neighbouring countries were a pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He further informed the House that the relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan had improved and both countries had signed a document on their shared vision, adding the Pakistani government made contacts with all ethnic groups in Afghanistan.

He said that he had held talks with United States Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on foreign policy imperatives and shared Pakistan’s vision for Afghanistan.

Pakistan had also undertaken border fencing and the establishment of markets at the borders of Iran and Afghanistan, he added.

Qureshi conveyed to the House that Pakistan and China had good ties and they had started the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), aimed at relocation of industrial units.

He said that Pakistan desired peace with India but India was ruled by an extremist government which wanted the rule of Hindutva and was not ready for talks.

He added that Saudi Arabia gave a credit facility to Pakistan and, as the loan was given for a limited period, the amount had also returned.

He further said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had categorically stated that its relations with India would not be at the cost of Pakistan.

The government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had forcefully raised the Kashmir issue at different international forums, he continued.

The minister said that terrorists were targeting innocent people in Balochistan and the government had irrefutable evidence that India was fomenting trouble in the province.

He said that he had informed the United Nations and the world leaders about the violations of Line of Control (LoC) by the Indian troops which was killing civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Qureshi concluded that Kashmiris wanted the solution of Kashmir issue according to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.