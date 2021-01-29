NATIONAL

Buzdar starts mega development projects in Sahiwal

CM says goal of composite development will be achieved under PM Imran’s leadership

By INP

SAHIWAL: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the fertile land of Sahiwal with strong potential of agro-based industries has rapidly emerged as the administrative and trade hub.

He expressed these views while addressing an opening ceremony of mega development projects in Sahiwal on Friday.

Talking about the development work, Buzdar said that the peripheral areas of Harappa and Chichawatni will also enjoy the fruits of development as a package worth Rs2 billion has been announced for each area.

“The development package includes numerous projects of water supply, underpass and roads’ construction, wildlife park, sports complex, grounds, sewerage and provision of health and educational facilities,” he said.

“Sahiwal has become a focus of attention of the PTI-led government as I have conducted more than five visits to this city to hold meetings with people from a cross-section of society. My team is working to implement feasible recommendations.”

The chief minister emphasised that cities are being transformed to enjoy modern facilities, adding that provision of modern municipal services is being started in Sahiwal with a cost of Rs18 billion under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme. The provincial government has also saved a sum of Rs110 million through open international tendering, he added.

“Sahiwal and Sialkot will emerge as engines of growth. A waste management academy and waste segregation plant have been inaugurated in Sahiwal along with the start of Ehsaas Programme, Hunarmand Nojawan Programme and Punjab Rozgar Scheme. It has also been planned to provide the best municipal services in seven other cities,” he said.

Buzdar said that the foundation stone of Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology has been laid along with upgradation of a teaching hospital. “A universal healthcare programme is going to be started as well to give free treatment facilities to 120 million people of the province. The incumbent government is farmer-friendly, which started to devise agricultural policy way back in 2019. Important agricultural projects were started during the last two years with an amount of Rs90.70 billion,” he added.

“Regrettably, Sahiwal is called the hub of livestock but in the past nobody devised any provincial livestock policy. The credit goes to the incumbent government to prepare and launch the first livestock policy of the province before the upcoming budget. The government will maintain liaison with the parliamentarians and other stakeholders for completion of development projects and the goal of composite development will be achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he concluded.

INP

