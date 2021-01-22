Bilawal seeks no-confidence motion against PM instead of holding rallies

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for bringing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Larkana Industrial Estate on Friday, Bilawal said that the no-confidence motion will be much more effective than the ongoing Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rallies.

“Even 10 rallies will not yield the kind of results as a strategy meeting over a cup of tea which is sure to cause the government to break a sweat,” he said. He said he will speak to the opposition parties to “strike” in the assembly.

“The democratic way to send this incompetent, illegal, unqualified prime minister is through a no-confidence motion,” said the PPP chairman.

Speaking of the newly inaugurated project, Bilawal said that Larkana Industrial Estate will benefit local industry and create employment opportunities. Bilawal lamented the “damage” caused to the economy over the last two years, since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took the reins of power.

“The PTI government wishes to use brute force as a corrective measure to get the economy running,” he said, adding that the Sindh government “did not employ such tactics to collect tax”. He also claimed that the provincial government has increased tax revenue.

The PPP chairman maintained that the Sindh government considers its duty to take care of the business community, traders and the unprivileged sections of society. He said a Labour City with this in mind was inaugurated a few days ago in Sukkur.

The PPP chairman told the gathering Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah will also release funds for an industrial zone in Larkana, which the people of Larkana and the province at large will benefit from.

He said in contrast, the people have yet to see the ten million jobs and five million households promised by the PTI government, adding that “Imran Khan’s approach in dealing with the industries is there for all to see”.

“PPP and the chief minister are obstacles in the way of Imran Khan’s anti-people policies,” Bilawal said.

He said the party’s people had been “targeted by NAB [National Accountability Bureau]”. Bilawal said: “We know what we have to do to get rid of non-democratic forces.”