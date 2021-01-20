PDM failed to show power due to hollow narrative: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that after Tuesday’s failed show of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the government will also welcome their long march that could end the opposition’s power-driven campaign.

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday evening, the interior minister said that even without any hurdle, PDM failed to show their power just because of their hollow narrative.

The minister congratulated the police, Rangers and law enforcement institutions for maintaining law and order without creating hurdles in the way of PDM protest.

He also thanked the religious scholars and seminary students from Islamabad who did not participate in PDM’s protest.

Commenting on Broadsheet matter, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz should read it carefully as it will prove another Panama Papers case for her family.

Earlier during the day, the interior minister visited the control room established at the Interior Ministry to monitor the law and order in the federal capital. He said that it is the first time that such a demonstration has been allowed on the Constitution Avenue. He said that the opposition parties were allowed to hold a peaceful protest.

The interior minister also visited the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and reviewed the security arrangements there.

During the protest rally, PML-N VP Maryam said that the opposition parties had gathered to remind the regulatory body of its “constitutional obligations.”

Later, the ECP, while responding to a protest demonstration staged by the PDM outside its office, said that the election body was fully aware of its constitutional responsibilities.

“We are committed to fulfilling our responsibilities without succumbing to any pressures,” it said in a handout issued on Tuesday.