Imran to visit S Waziristan today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit South Waziristan district today, his office said.

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان قبائلی اضلاع کی ترقی پر خصوصی توجہ کے ویژن کے تحت آج جنوبی وزیرستان کا دورہ کریں گے۔#PMIKinSouthWaziristan pic.twitter.com/bIot1AQKyJ — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 20, 2021

Reports suggest he will be accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan, governor Shah Farman and special assistants Usman Dar and Sania Nishtar.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the premier will attend a ceremony in connection with Kamyab Jawan programme, a flagship project of the government providing low markup loans to young entrepreneurs to start businesses.

The visit is in line with his vision to pay special attention to the prosperity of the tribal districts, the PMO added.

During the visit, he will inaugurate work on the extension of Cadet College, Wana providing quality education to the local populace. Later on, he will be briefed about the development targets for the region.

Imran will also distribute financial assistance under his government’s flagship Ehsaas Kafaalat programme aimed at providing social protection to impecunious strata, the PMO said.

The prime minister will also meet tribal elders, reports suggest.

SECURITY CONDITION: