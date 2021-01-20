NATIONAL

Imran to visit S Waziristan today

Reports suggest he will be accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan, governor Shah Farman and special assistants Usman Dar and Sania Nishtar.

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit South Waziristan district today, his office said.

Reports suggest he will be accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan, governor Shah Farman and special assistants Usman Dar and Sania Nishtar.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the premier will attend a ceremony in connection with Kamyab Jawan programme, a flagship project of the government providing low markup loans to young entrepreneurs to start businesses.

The visit is in line with his vision to pay special attention to the prosperity of the tribal districts, the PMO added.

During the visit, he will inaugurate work on the extension of Cadet College, Wana providing quality education to the local populace. Later on, he will be briefed about the development targets for the region.

Imran will also distribute financial assistance under his government’s flagship Ehsaas Kafaalat programme aimed at providing social protection to impecunious strata, the PMO said.

The prime minister will also meet tribal elders, reports suggest.

SECURITY CONDITION:

Special attention being paid to the former tribal areas has been marred by a recent, intensified wave of militant attacks. The Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has executed a number of attacks on the army. In October, a convoy of security forces was attacked with improvised explosive devices near Razmak, resulting in the martyrdom of a captain and five soldiers. The TTP had claimed responsibility for the attack.

The militants, most of them are based in Afghanistan and sponsored by India, have stepped up attacks on security forces in the merged tribal districts, particularly in North and South Waziristan, raising fears of a revival of their insurgency and a return of lawlessness as brighter prospects for peace in Afghanistan herald shifting alliances.

The border region was for years a haven for militants who fled the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001. But the Pakistan Army cleared out the strongholds in a 2014 offensive, Operation Zarb-e-Azb, driving most of the terrorists into Afghanistan.

But since March, al Qaeda-linked TTP, facing the risk of losing havens on the Afghan side of the border if their Afghan Taliban allies make peace there, have unleashed a wave of attacks on the security forces in the border region.

During his previous visit in April 2019, Imran said some elements operating in the region were receiving money from abroad to push the youth of the tribal districts towards unrest.

Such elements had been trying to cash in on the problems being faced by locals, he had said apparently in a veiled reference to the Pakhtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM).

“These people are receiving finances from abroad. And leaders involved in corruption are also providing them support to escape cases.”

Previous article8 killed after coach rams into security post
Next articlePakistan among nations needing food assistance amid Covid-19: UN
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

NAB closes 20-year-old inquiries against Chaudhry brothers

LAHORE:  In an important development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) closed two-decades-old investigations against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and his...
Read more
Top Headlines

Biden to assume US presidency amid deep division, raging pandemic

WASHINGTON: Democrat Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, assuming the helm of a country...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan among nations needing food assistance amid Covid-19: UN

LAHORE: United Nations agencies are warning that more than 350 million people in the Asia-Pacific region, including in Pakistan, are going hungry as the...
Read more
Top Headlines

Biden’s top diplomat aims to revitalise alliances, US leadership

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to be secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said on Tuesday that he will work to revitalize damaged American...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM failed to show power due to hollow narrative: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that after Tuesday's failed show of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the government will also welcome their...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tahir Rai appointed Balochistan IGP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday transferred Balochistan inspector general of police (IGP) Mohsin Hassan Butt and replaced him with Muhammad Tahir Rai. A notification...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran to visit S Waziristan today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit South Waziristan district today, his office said. وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان قبائلی اضلاع کی ترقی...

8 killed after coach rams into security post

Biden’s top diplomat aims to revitalise alliances, US leadership

North Korea cracks down on foreign media, speaking styles

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.