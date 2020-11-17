The Pakistan dossier unmasks India’s ugly face

Even Indian prime ministers approved insurgencies

In a joint press conference with Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar in Islamabad, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi lifted the lid on India’s “state terrorism’, to “destabilise Pakistan”. There was “incontrovertible evidence” that Indian embassies and consulates along the Pak-Afghan border were functioning as “hub of terror sponsorship against Pakistan”.

Documentary evidence indicated that Indian banks bankrolled TTP and other anti-Pakistan organisations. The sum of $820,000 was pad to the TTP and US$28,000 and $55,851, and $23.35m to other mostly Baloch terrorist organisations. An outlay of $60 million was made for raising militia of 700 persons, including 10 RAW supervisors, to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The fugitive Altaf Hussain group received $3.23m through Indian companies JVGT and Paras Jewellery.

Pakistan has shared the dossier with the UN, the five permanent members of the Security Council and members of the OIC. A similar dossier about India’s support to terrorist groups in Pakistan was shared with India in 2009, but to no avail.

Pakistan’s security advisor had earlier hinted about India’s interference in his interview with Moeed Pirzada. At that time, Major (Retd.) Gaurav predicted on Republic TV that Pakistan’s NSA advisor would never be able to show corroborative evidence. Now, the same Gaurav is mum about the contents of the dossier. . However he continues to portray Moeed Yusaf as a CIA agent.

One is shocked to read accounts of former diplomats and RAW officers about executing insurgencies in neighbouring countries. B. Raman, in his book The Kaoboys of R&AW: Down Memory Lane makes no bones about India’s involvement up to the level of prime minister in Bangladesh’s insurgency.

Another India-sponsored think tank was International Institute for Non-Aligned Studies run by Srivastava Group of India. In a startling disclosure, EU-based non-governmental organisation EU DisinfoLab exposed the identity of the “thinktank’ as also India-sponsored, a fake, dis-informational network of 265 fake media outlets in 65 countries, including the USA, Canada, Belgium, and Switzerland. The Lab found that the “Institute” paid for the travel and accommodation of an unofficial far-right delegation of 23 European Union parliamentarians to Srinagar on October 30, 2013. The trip was arranged by Indian intelligence surrogate, Madi Sharma, who posed as a self-styled “international business broker”.

In a published letter, RAW officr RK Yadav made startling revelation that India’s Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Parliament, RAW and armed forces acted in tandem to dismember Pakistan. The confessions in his letter are corroborated by Raman’s book. He reminds `Indian parliament passed a resolution oan March 31, 1971 to support insurgency. Indira Gandhi had then confided with Kao that in case Mujib was prevented from ruling Pakistan, she would liberate East Pakistan from the clutches of the military junta. Kao, through one RAW agent, got a Fokker Friendship, the Ganga, of Indian Airlines hijacked from Srinagar to Lahore.’

In interviews, India’s then army chief Field Marshal SAM Manekshaw confessed that Indira Gandhi, then prime minister of India, ordered him to attack erstwhile East Pakistan, then a sovereign territory of Pakistan,. He initially refused in view of impending monsoon, but later complied.

Unmindful of RAW officers’ confessions about `Ganga’ hijacking, RAW’s former chief blamed Dr Farooq Haider, his pilot brother-in-law Ejaz (Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front) and the ISI for masterminding the hijacking. He does not explain why Pakistan would be so foolish as to stimulate India to block airspace over then East Pakistan.

Here is a bouquet of AS Dulat’s revelations, as contained in his 2015 book Kashmir the Vajpayee Years.

`Hashim told me that the 1971 hijacking of the Indian airlines plane `Ganga’ was Maqbool Butt’s idea… `Dr [Farooq] Haider would have a prominent role in militancy for he was very close to the ISI… It was at Dr Haider’s house that Hashim caught up with Maqbool Butt; and now the ISI was watching over them… The ISI told about the JKNLF’s intention, was happy to grant them permission to learn the basics of aviation. Javed and the ISI showed Hashim how the wireless worked, how the compass worked, how to take charge of an airplane, and what to do if he needed to take control of it. Hashim passed with `flying colours’, so to speak.’

Dulat’s book teems with many other uncorroborated allegations like Pakistan killed Majid Dar (Hizbul Mujahideen) and maimed his wife.

Kulbhushan Jadhav’s role alone is enough to prove India’s nefarious activities in Balochistan. He was an Indian Navy officer, attached to RAW. His mission was to covertly carry out espionage and terrorism in Pakistan. Pakistan also alleged there were Indian markings on arms deliveries to Baloch rebels pushed by Jadhav. To India’s chagrin, India’s investigative journalists confirmed from Gazettes of India that he was commissioned in the Indian Navy in 1987 with the service ID of 41558Z Kulbhushan Sudhir. A later edition of the Gazette showed his promotion to the rank of commander after 13 years of service in 2000. His passport, E6934766, indicated he traveled to Iran from Pune as Hussein Mubarak Patel in December 2003. Another of his passports, No. L9630722 (issued from Thane in 2014), inadvertently exposed his correct address: Jasdanwala Complex, old Mumbai-Pune Road, cutting through Navi Mumbai. The municipal records confirmed that the flat he lived in was owned by his mother, Avanti Jadhav. Furthermore, in his testimony before a Karachi magistrate, Karachi underworld figure Uzair Baloch confessed he had links with Jadhav. Gazette of India files bore no record of his retirement. India told the International Court of Justice Jadhav was a retired naval officer. But, refrained from stating exactly when he retired. The spy initially worked for Naval Intelligence, but later moved on to the Intelligence Bureau. He came in contact with RAW in 2010.

` RAW sponsored offensive posters on taxi cabs and buses in Switzerland and Britain. The USA has recently outlawed the Balochistan Liberation Army. However, earlier, in 2012, a handful of Republicans had moved a pro-separatist bill in US Congress. It demanded `the right to self-determination’.

India’s ambassador, Bharath Raj Muthu Kumar, with the consent of then Foreign Minister Jaswant Singh, `coordinated military and medical assistance that India was secretly giving to Ahmad Shah Massoud and his forces… `helicopters, uniforms, ordnance, mortars, small armaments, refurbished Kalashnikovs seized in Kashmir, combat and winter clothes, packaged food, medicines, and funds through his brother in London, Wali Massoud’, delivered circuitously with the help of other countries who helped this outreach’. When New Delhi queried about the benefit of costly support to the Northern Alliance chief, Kumar explained, “He is battling someone we should be battling. When Massoud fights the Taliban, he fights Pakistan.”

India is spearheading its disinformation campaign against Pakistan through think tanks and journalists of doubtful credentials. Macdonald-Laurier Institute, a registered Canadian charity, published a Pakistan-bashing report ‘Khalistan—A project of Pakistan’ which found mention in almost all leading Indian newspapers.

Another pro-India “thinktank” is the “International Terrorism Observatory” chaired by Roland Jacquard. Prestigious French newspaper Le Monde pointed out in 2015; he is the only member “without publications, without a website, without postal address and without any legal existence”. He runs a bookstore stacked with books on ‘networks of Islamist terrorism’. According to journalists Didier Bigo, Laurent Bonelli and Thomas Deltombe, Roland Jacquard’s claim of being a media expert is questionable.

In July 2010, Roland Jacquard appeared on France 5 channel. In the show, he displayed a 300-page Arabic manual, supposedly intended for Al Qaeda cadres to protect themselves from the secret services on the Internet. The authenticity of the document was questioned by leading journalists, the cover of the document being that of a simple manual downloadable for free on the Internet. Jacquard incessantly writes China- and Pakistan-bashing articles in Global Watch Analysis.

