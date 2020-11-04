14-year-old seeks court protection after being married to her teacher

Another case of child marriage was presented to the Sindh High Court, wherein a 14-year-old girl, Fauzia, had approached the court for protection after being married to her 18-year-old teacher, Noor Bani.

Sindh’s laws do not allow a woman to go with her husband until she is 18 years of age, and the SHC asked the minor girl if she would like to go back with her parents, who present in the court, or to go to a shelter in Darul Aman Larkana.

The girl chose to go to a shelter.

The marriage had taken place recently, and it had reportedly been “by choice”.