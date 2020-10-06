Be thankful for me, some people have Harry Maguire as their leader: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the people of Pakistan to be grateful to have him as their leader, citing others who are not quite as fortunate.

In an exclusive interview with The Dependent, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is spending much of his time reading romantic novels, watching Netflix and enjoying all sports other than cricket, pointed to a demographic over thrice the size of Pakistan.

“An estimated 660 million Manchester United fans have Harry Maguire as their captain and leader. Can you imagine Maguire or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying, ‘sab se pehlay aap ne ghabraana nahi hai’?” the premier said while talking to this scribe.

“Be grateful that you have a World Cup-winning, all-time great, all-rounder leading you. 220 million Pakistanis with Imran Khan as their captain should think of the 660 million Manchester United fans who have Harry Maguire as their captain,” he added.

PM Khan further added that both Maguire and Solskjaer are similar failures in dealing with boards and selectors unlike him.

“They make ridiculous decisions in boards behind closed doors and you as the front have to justify them. I have been dealing with the same issue as well. And yet, Solskjaer and Maguire are likely to be sacked before I am,” the PM maintained.

The premier further added that Pakistanis can also learn from the patience of the Manchester United fans the world over.

“Do you see any movement against Maguire, Solskjaer or the board/selectors?”