PM, Maldives president discuss Covid-19, regional cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to work with the Maldives to strengthen beneficial cooperation in the region.

The premier, in a telephonic conversation with Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Monday, shared Pakistan’s perspective on the peace and security situation in South Asia.

PM Imran also underlined that the region needs peace and cooperation so that South Asian nations could realise their true economic potential.

The two leaders exchanged views in detail on the challenges posed by Covid-19. PM Imran commended the efforts made by the Maldives to contain the spread of the pandemic and efforts to revive the economy, including the tourism sector.

The prime minister briefed the Maldivian President about the latest situation in Pakistan and the steps taken by the government to contain Covid-19, with a focus on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy.

He added that the ‘smart lockdown’ strategy has worked successfully and that major sectors of the economy are being gradually opened up.

He also apprised the Maldives president about his global initiative on debt relief for developing countries to mitigate the severe socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic. The premier underscored that developing countries are particularly vulnerable due to limited fiscal space and health sector infrastructure constraints and, therefore, require special measures.

He reiterated his invitation to Maldives president to visit Pakistan and stated that he looks forward to welcoming him at the earliest convenience.

He further said that Pakistan accords high importance to its fraternal ties with the Maldives, a fellow SAARC member state, and is committed to further strengthening them in all fields.