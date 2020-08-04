PM unveils new political map of Pakistan

–Imran says the new map is fully backed by the entire political leadership of the country

–Qureshi says India’s illegal August 5 action has been totally rejected in the map

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday unveiled the new political map of the country that “truly represents aspirations of the people of the country”.

The premier’s announcement came a day ahead of the first anniversary of India’s controversial unilateral decision to revoke the area’s semi-autonomy.

In a televised address alongside Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, he said that the new map supports the principled stance of the people of Pakistan, as well as the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), about the Kashmir issue. He added that the new map also negates India’s illegal action of August 5, 2019.

He also said that the map, which has been endorsed by the federal cabinet, is fully backed by the entire political leadership of the country. He added that this new official map will henceforth be used in the curriculum.

The prime minister reiterated that implementation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions is the only solution to the Kashmir dispute. He said that Pakistan will continue its political and diplomatic efforts for resolution of the longstanding dispute. He hoped that the nation would achieve this goal one day.

Explaining the main features of the new political map, the foreign minister said that the map clearly shows Kashmir as a disputed territory, which is required to be resolved under the United Nations (UN) resolutions and as per aspirations of the people of occupied Kashmir. He said that India’s illegal action of August 5, 2019, has totally been rejected in the map.

The FM said that it has been declared that “Siachen is part of Pakistan, and we challenge India’s position on it”. Similarly, he said, India’s claim about Sir Creek has also been rejected in the map. He added that the map also shows that erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) have become part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

He further said the new map has given a message that the Pakistani nation will continue supporting the Kashmiris for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

“This gives a clear message to the people of Kashmir, that the government of Pakistan was with them in the past and will stand with them in the future.”

“Our destination is Srinagar,” he said, adding that this was a “historic day”.

In the map, Jammu and Kashmir in its entirety, including Gilgit-Baltistan, has been shown in one distinct colour, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

Further, the Line of Control (LoC) has been marked with red dotted line. “The red dotted line represents approximately the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. The state of Jammu and Kashmir and its accession is yet to be decided through plebiscite under the relevant UNSC resolutions,” the map reads.

The map also contains an annotation for the area on the map marked “frontier undefined”. “Actual boundary in the area […] would ultimately be decided by the sovereign authorities concerned after the settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” it adds.