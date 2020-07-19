SC to hear contempt case against journalist over ‘derogatory’ tweet

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will hear a contempt of court case against journalist Matiullah Jan over his alleged derogatory tweet against the court and its judges.

The tweet in question had claimed that former president Ziaul Haq hanged ousted premier Zulfiqar Bhutto through former’s “tout judges”.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel will conduct the hearing.

The court also issued notices to the Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan and Supreme Court Bar Association President Syed Qalb-e-Hasan as amicus curiae.