Pakistan overtakes Italy to become 11th worst-affected country from Covid-19

Pakistan has overtaken Italy when it comes to the number of Covid-19 cases reported in the country, becoming the 11th worst-affected country by the pandemic, data from the John Hopkins University revealed on Friday.

According to the NCOC, the number of positive cases in the country jumped to 243,599 after 2,751 cases were reported on Thursday. On the other hand, Italy’s positive cases stand at 242,363 as per data from the university’s resource center.

Pakistan reported 75 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the nation’s Covid-19 death toll past the 5,000 mark. According to the NCOC, currently, the total number of people who have succumbed to the virus stand at 5,058.

The rising death toll has also resulted in Pakistan overtaking China — the epicentre of the virus — in the number of deaths. Pakistan has also become the 18th worst-hit country by the coronavirus in terms of fatality.

The NCOC’s report shared that the total number of active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan stand at 89,449, with 149,092 people recovering so far.

The breakdown, as per the reports, stated that AJK currently has 1485 cases, Balochistan 11,099 cases, Gilgit Baltistan reported 1,619, Islamabad 13,829 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 29,406 cases, Punjab 85,261 cases and Sindh is the worst affected province with 100,900 cases of the virus.