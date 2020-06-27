Ready to open Kartarpur Corridor on June 29, Qureshi tells India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has conveyed to India its readiness to open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, which was closed in March this year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, for Sikh pilgrims on June 29.

In an announcement on Saturday morning, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Islamabad was prepared to reopen the corridor on the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh which falls on June 27.

“As places of worship open up across the world, Pakistan prepares to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims, conveying to the Indian side our readiness to reopen the corridor on 29 June 2020, the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh,” Qureshi said through a tweet.

To ensure that necessary precautions are adopted, Pakistan has invited India to discuss standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the reopening.