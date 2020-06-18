Govt reopens Taftan border for seven days amid coronavirus outbreak

TAFTAN: The federal government on Thursday reopened the Pakistan-Iran Taftan border for seven days for trade purpose amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to details, a notification has been issued by the Interior Ministry in this regard.

As per instructions, implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) has been declared mandatory during activities on the border.

The decision came after Pakistan confirmed 118 deaths by the novel coronavirus in one day as the number of positive cases surged to 160,118. The nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 3,093.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 5,358 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

Till now 60,138 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 59,983 in Sindh, 19,613 in KP, 8,794 in Balochistan, 9,637 in Islamabad, 1,213 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and 740 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 982,012 coronavirus tests, out of which 31,500 were conducted in the last 24 hours. 59,215 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.