Senate seeks Rs360m to build chairman’s house

ISLAMABAD: The Senate has sought Rs360 million for the construction of the chairman’s house in the Minister’s Enclave.

According to sources, the Senate Secretariat asked for a grant of Rs360m in the upcoming budget, whereas it has sought Rs3.9 billion in total to run the operations of the Upper House.

Sources also said that the National Assembly has also asked the Finance Division to allocate Rs5.5bn funds for the next fiscal year.

Overall, sources said that the NA Secretariat and Senate of Pakistan have asked the Finance Division for 20 per cent increase in funds.

The sources claimed that the Senate and NA were given funds more than average, but they were still demanding more.

Sources said that the finance ministry has decided to discuss this issue with the PM.

The senior official of NA told Pakistan Today that the lower house budget has been increased to 5.6bn for the next fiscal year and the total increase is around 17 per cent.

He said more funds were sought for capacity building of the PIPS and launching of a strategic plan, a special initiative of the speaker NA which includes digitization and virtualization of committees, library and archives.