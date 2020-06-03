Bilawal says PPP to resist layoffs of workers of govt enterprises

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday warned the federal government not to remove workers of state-owned enterprises, saying his party would resist any such action.

In a statement, Bilawal alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan and some of his cabinet members were “involved in a plot to unleash a wave of unemployment and chaos and create a situation to sell off state-owned enterprises to their invisible partners”.

The PPP chairman added that PIA and Pakistan Steel, two of Pakistan’s biggest assets, have been targeted by the PTI government from day one of its induction.

He said the federal government imposed the Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1952, on the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and banned the employees union, a blatantly unconstitutional move that lays bare their conspiracy to deprive the rights of the workers and unveils their plans for privatisation.

Bilawal also pointed out that it was Imran Khan who had stood at the gates of Pakistan Steel Mill and promised that he had experts who would restore Pakistan Steel to its former glory and bring its operations to full capacity, but now he had gone back on his word and was advancing the agenda of those who planned to sell it to their friends and benefactors.

Bilawal said that the PPP would not allow any lay-off, right-sizing or downsizing in any sector and warned that PPP would resist these steps at any cost.