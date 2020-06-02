Uzma Khan’s lawyer withdraws from case after reported settlement

LAHORE: Days after a local court issued the arrest warrants for the three women who attacked actress Uzma Khan and her sister, reports emerged on Monday that both parties have settled the matter out of court.

Meanwhile, Uzma’s counsel Khadija Siddiqui also disassociated herself from the case.

Speaking to Pakistan Today, she said that although her client is yet to confirm or deny whether a settlement had taken place, the word is that both parties have settled the matter out of court.

“My entire struggle has been against lawlessness and I want the law to be equal for everyone,” she said. “I did not want this to go towards a settlement.”

She said that there was a lot of pressure on them during the past few days and a settlement appeared to be on the cards, but now that speculations about the same are strong, she could not be part of the case anymore as it would compromise her stance.

This is to announce that we are disassociating from #UzmaKhan case.I understand the reasons of any settlement by two aggrieved women in a rigged system,my conscience doesn’t allow me to be part of any of that,even in a professional capacity.

Earlier in the day, a session court granted interim bail to the three women and ordered them to furnish surety bonds of Rs50,000 each. The court also issued notices to the SHO concerned and sought the case record on the next date of hearing.

On May 27, the police registered a case against business tycoon Malik Riaz’s two daughters Pashmina Malik and Ambar Malik, and his niece Amina Usman Malik, along with 15 other persons, after Uzma accused them of forcibly barging into her house and attacking her.

Multiple videos of the incident went viral on social media, which showed the women entering the actress’ house and threatening her for allegedly having an extramarital affair with a man named Usman Malik, who is said to be related to Riaz. The ladies could be seen hurling abuses at Uzma and her sister while threatening to have them ‘picked up by intelligence agencies’ as well.

The property tycoon also rejected all allegations in a tweet and said that he would be filing defamation cases against anyone who tries to “implicate me wrongfully for such disgraceful incidents”.

A day later, the actress held a press conference at the Lahore Press Club, where her legal team claimed that the house the accused broke into did not belong to Usman or his wife Amna, a claim that had been made by the latter in a video, but instead their client was the legal occupant of the property. However, Pakistan Today found that the property in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) was rented out to one Fahad Noor in January and the landlord did not even know that she was residing there.