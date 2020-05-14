Senate rejects ‘baseless propaganda’ against China over Covid-19 outbreak

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Thursday adopted a bipartisan resolution rejecting “baseless propaganda” against China for its alleged role in the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic which has so far affected over 4.4 million people the world over.

The resolution was adopted as the Upper House of the Parliament met for the second time, the first being Monday, to discuss the pandemic. Introduced by Senate Opposition Leader Raja Zafarul Haq, the resolution thanked China for its support to Pakistan and for the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits as well as other medical assistance.

This week has witnessed a series of heated debates in both Houses of the Parliament where sessions were convened on opposition’s demand despite serious reservations by the medical community as well as some of the MPs.

Resuming the blame game from where it was left-off on Monday, opposition lawmakers turned the session into a political point-scoring match as they rounded on the federal government over its handling of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who skipped the earlier sessions of both the Houses, was absent from Thursday’s session as well. Regretting his absence, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan said that it was “very unfortunate” that the premier “did not fulfill his responsibilities” during the health crisis.

The PML-N, which is critical of Prime Minister Imran’s Covid-19 approach, has time and again accused the government of rejecting opposition’s help in dealing with the crisis. Senator Mushahid recalled that his party’s president Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had offered the government help in dealing with the crisis.

“Ask Shehbaz, ask Bilawal, ask Sirajul Haq. They are ready to help,” he said, adding: “Even [JUI-F chief] Fazlur Rehman said that 40,000 volunteers from his party were ready to help with coronavirus relief efforts […] but the government rejected the offer.”

He criticised the government for not having a national strategy. “[The government] says we hold meetings every day. Where are the decisions from those meetings?” he questioned.

Mushahid also questioned the timing of controversy surrounding the National Commission on Minorities and questioned its timing, saying the government “couldn’t spare the issue during the pandemic”.

“Why is Noorul Haq Qadri (religious affairs minister) talking about these things [now]?” he asked. “We can compromise on everything except our faith. I request the government to protect our faith. Put them [Ahmadis] in the minority commission but they must admit that they are non-Muslims.”

JI LAMENTS LACK OF UNITY BETWEEN CENTRE, SINDH:

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq called out the Centre and Sindh government for failing to unite to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Regretting that the two were fighting each other instead of the pandemic, Haq said that it was a “moment of reflection” when the national leadership was unable to “come on the same page even in the face of such a serious pandemic”.

The senator also chided the government for exorbitant rates of Covid-19 tests. “A coronavirus test costs Rs9,000 [but] you have paid poor people only Rs3,000. Do they feed themselves or get tested?” he questioned.

He added that the government should have included free testing in its relief package.

GOVT SAYS SITUATION ‘NOT AS BAD’ AS EUROPEAN COUNTRIES:

Speaking on the floor of the House, Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said that country’s coronavirus outbreak is “not as bad” as some European countries or the US despite her “poverty levels” and “weak health sector”.

The senator outlined the government’s strategy to deal with the coronavirus, saying that it wanted to “facilitate daily-wagers on the first basis”.

He recalled that the prime minister had announced a package aimed at daily-wagers despite the country’s limited resources.

Responding to repeated claims that the government did not care to take opposition parties on board, the senator said that the government did not want to politicise the coronavirus crisis and said that the opposition was playing a “blame game”.

He also clarified that Centre has always supported all the provinces and does not have a “discriminatory attitude”.

Faraz, while responding to assertions made by Senator Mushahid, raised a number of questions. “Does the opposition have a plan of its own? Do they want a curfew? When the opposition called the session why did they not participate?” he asked.

He called on the opposition parties to answer these questions instead of claiming they were being “politically victimised”.

More details to follow