Ahmadis excluded from National Commission for Minorities

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday withdrew its decision of including Ahmadis in the National Commission for Minorities.

According to sources, following recommendations from Ministry of Religious Affairs, the government withdrew its earlier decision to give representation to the Ahmadi community in the minorities commission.

They said that the decision was reconsidered after the move sparked fierce criticism from the religious right on mainstream and social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet has approved the reconstitution of the commission.

A Hindu community member from Sindh, Chela Ram Kewlani has been named as chairman of the commission. Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad and Mufti Gulzar Ahmed Naeemi will represent the Muslim community in the commission.

Three members each have been selected from Hindu and Christian community, while two members have been named from Sikh community and one member each will represent Kelash and Parsi communities in the commission. No Ahmadi has been included in the commission. The chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology will be the commission’s ex-officio member while the religious affairs secretary will also act as the commission’s secretary.