Balochistan’s recovery rate now at 13.8pc: spokesperson

QUETTA: Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Saturday said that the fatality rate in the province has been 1.5 per cent for the past couple of months.

Speaking to the media in Quetta, Shahwani said: “The fatality rate is only 1.5 per cent, this average is the same for the last few months. The recovery rate was 55 per cent then reduced to 15 per cent now it’s 13.8 per cent, it’s a little less than before.”

According to him, 30 per cent of coronavirus tests conducted in the province on Friday came back positive. It was an increase over Thursday’s results when 21 per cent of tests came back positive, he noticed.

“We have also been doing random testing of which some 18 to 20 per cent results are coming back positive. In the next phase, we will conduct aggressive testing so we can have an idea of the trajectory of cases in the province,” he said.