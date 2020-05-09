After Punjab, KP announces 4-day week as govt relaxes lockdown restrictions

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Khan Jhagra on Saturday announced that the province will have a four-day week as the government seeks to ease the lockdown restrictions which were imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Addressing a press conference about the lifting of lockdown in the province, Jhagra said: “The two things we are going to try out are that the closing time for shops and markets will be 4:00 pm and they will remain shut on Friday, Saturday, Sunday.”

Jhagra noted that these measures might be better than a seven-day leaky lockdown, saying that the government is trying its best to ease the lockdown while containing the risk of virus spread.

Yesterday, the Punjab government also adopted a similar line of action when it planned to keep the industries, businesses and markets shut in Lahore for three days instead of the federal government’s decision of two days.

It had emerged that during the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting on Thursday, the federal government has allowed the provinces to take independent decisions to deal with the ground realities in respective districts of a province.

Today, Jhagra said that the provincial government is trying its best to increase the health department’s capacity. “The six to eight weeks we got, we tried to use them in increasing the province’s health system’s capacity. However, we also have needed to focus on polio, dengue and other primary health concerns,” he said.