Expo field hospital to be made better: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday said that the government is working to fix everything that people have been complaining about at the Lahore Expo Centre field hospital.

“There is a difference between normal and field hospitals. To put people into quarantine at a field hospital is a precautionary and preventive measure,” Dr Yasmin said.

“It has been set up people so they don’t go home and infect people. Patients who need critical care are taken to two big hospitals.”

Discussing this week’s incident of people detained at the Expo Centre being violent because they thought they were being unnecessarily detained even after being tested negative, Dr Yasmin said: “These testing kits are being used worldwide, its specificity is 70 pc which is why we take tests again and again, we need to make sure we have a confirmed diagnosis.”