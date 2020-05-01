Doctors end protest after successful talks

LAHORE: Doctors of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) ended their sit-in after 16 days on Friday following successful talks with the Punjab Health Department.

Under the agreement reached between both parties, the provincial government will establish committees in all hospitals for the distribution of protective gear. It was also decided that a GHA member will be part of each committee.

Both sides also agreed that all doctors, nurses and paramedical staff would be screened for coronavirus and those found to be infected would be given the best medical and quarantine facilities.

The provincial government also agreed to give risk allowance to all health professionals, including medical staff working on ad-hoc basis, contractual staff and trainees performing their duties in quarantine facilities across Punjab. The government also decided to provide life insurance to medics besides withdrawing steps taken against them.