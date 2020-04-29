Mortality rate at 2.1pc as Pakistan moves towards smart lockdown

–PM’s aide says authorities could keep citizens in isolation for more than two days after repatriation

–Yusuf says focus on bringing back stranded Pakistanis from Gulf countries

–Says Balochistan districts bordering Iran allowed to import essential items from Islamic Republic

ISLAMABAD: As coronavirus deaths continue to witness an upward trend, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday said coronavirus fatality rate in Pakistan was 2.1 per cent, significantly lower than worldwide rate.

After the emergence of new cases, the toll stood at 15,501 with 3,425 recoveries and 343 deaths. Punjab had 5,827 cases, Sindh 5,695, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 2,313, Balochistan 974, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 330, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 297 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 65.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Yusuf said over 70 per cent who died as a result of the COVID-19 had underlying health conditions and added that the country was moving towards a smart lockdown.

“Our testing capacity has increased, we have conducted 8,530 tests in the last 24 hours. That has been our strategy too, to increase the testing capacity and gradually move towards smart lockdown,” Yusuf said.

The SAPM added that the government’s entire focus now was to ensure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) were followed everywhere including mosques and markets.

Speaking about overseas Pakistanis returning home, he clarified that the two-day mandatory quarantine period does not mean that they would necessarily be allowed to go home afterwards, as the government will conduct tests after 48 hours have passed.

He said the test results may take up to 3-4 days depending on provincial capacity and pressure. “After the test result comes back, we will decide whether the person will remain under quarantine, be taken to a hospital or sent home with self-isolation guidelines,” he added.

“I understand people are agitated but as you know most new cases are asymptomatic now so you have to cooperate with the government,” he said. He added that the procedures had been made after advice from health experts and administrative authorities.

“You have waited patiently for a long time outside Pakistan, we request you to cooperate with the authorities when you’re back here. These [procedures] are only for the protection of you and your loved ones.”

In some cases, he noted, a traveller’s test will come back negative, but many other people test positive on their flight; in such a situation it depends on provincial authorities if they want to keep such persons (who test negative) quarantined for an extra period.

He further said that the government’s focus for the next week would remain on repatriating Pakistani nationals from Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia as a lot of labourers were stranded there after losing their jobs. “But we will also try bringing citizens back from Sudan, Kenya and Britain,” he added.

He added that the government has granted permission to some airlines to operate commercial flights from Pakistan especially to countries where PIA does not have access, such as the United States, Australia and Africa.

He urged Pakistanis stranded abroad to register with the embassies in their country of residence, saying the embassies were deciding who to prioritise for repatriation.

Yusuf said that five districts in Balochistan which were located far from the country’s main trade routes would be allowed to import essential items from neighbouring Iran. He added that the government had also allowed the export of certain essential items to Afghanistan since April 10 on the request of the Afghan government.