9 terrorists killed, 2 soldiers martyred in N. Waziristan security operation

RAWALPINDI: Nine terrorists were killed and two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khaisura and Dossali areas of North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to the press release, security forces conducted the operation on credible information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

“During sanitization of the area; fire exchange took place between terrorists and security forces. Resultantly, nine terrorists got killed and one apprehended; whereas, two soldiers embraced Shahadat and five got injured,” it said.

According to the military’s media wing, during the search operations, weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

The two martyred soldiers, Lance Naik Abdul Waheed and Sepoy Sakum Dad, were from Muzaffarabad and Abbottabad respectively.