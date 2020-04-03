PM thanks Facebook COO for support amid COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday thanked Facebook Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sheryl Sandberg for the support and working together for a common cause to improve the lives for millions and remarkable work her team is doing during COVID-19 pandemic.

In her message to Prime Minister Imran Khan on his official Facebook page Imran Khan (official), Sheryl Sandberg had thanked and appreciated him saying; “Thank you for your partnership. I am so glad we are working together to provide timely, accurate information and help people fight the coronavirus in Pakistan.”

In his response Prime Minister Imran Khan responded saying; “I am glad we are working for a common cause to improve lives for millions. Hope you are doing well, thank you Sheryl for your support and the remarkable work your team is doing.”

This comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of effective, accurate and timely information for the masses is being implemented in partnership with Facebook and Whatsapp as measures during COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan government recently launched a Corona Helpline on WhatsApp. This new service, which is free-to-use, provides a central source of accurate, trustworthy and up-to-date information about coronavirus (COVID-19) for everyone in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sheryl Sandberg had a one-one meeting earlier this year during the World Economic Forum at Davos where PM Khan was leading the Pakistani delegation.