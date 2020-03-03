FIR filed against MNA Ali Wazir over anti-state remarks, desecration of Pakistani flag

CHARSADDA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police on Tuesday registered a case against Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader and Member of National Assembly Ali Wazir over hate speech and desecration of Pakistani flag.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Charsadda SHO.

MNA Ali Wazir is involved in the desecration of Pakistani flag, hate speech and provoked people against the national institutions in his speech at a public gathering, the First Information Report (FIR) reads.

Section 120, 121 and 153 of the constitution has been included in FIR registered by SHO Charsadda police.

Talking to a private TV channel, Provincial Minister (KP) for Information Shaukat Yousafzai demanded National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to impose a ban on MNA Ali Wazir from attending NA proceedings.

Action must be taken against Ali Wazir over anti-state speech and provoking people against institutions, he added.

It may be noted that Ali along with nine others had earlier booked in an attack on an army check post in North Waziristan.

The group of attackers was led by PTM leaders and MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali. A video of Ali Wazir provoking protesters to attack the check post also emerged.