NAB chairman approves two references, five inquiries

ISLAMABAD: The executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has given the approval to file series of new corruption references and inquiries against various officials, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Leader Adil Siddiqui.

The members of the executive board in a meeting chaired by NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal approved two references against former PPP minister Adil Siddiqui and former secretary Ghulam Mustafa over charges of corruption.

The anti-corruption watchdog also approved filing references against former secretary law Sindh Syed Ghulam Nabi Shah and others. The legal steps are being taken following the financial loss to the national exchequer worth Rs300 million, the declaration said.

The meeting also approved five inquiries against various former officers. An inquiry will be initiated against officials of Child Health Primary and Secondary Health carrier, Rawalpindi Railways Employees Society and officers of Government Printing, according to a statement by NAB.

Former Director-General Health Mukhtar Shah, Additional Director Operations Akhtar Rasheed, DG Railways Ghulam Muhammad Qureshi, ex- managing director Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Zahid Mir, former MD OGDCL Board Muhammad Rafi will also face inquiries by the anti-corruption watchdog after the approval of NAB executive board, the declaration added.

Chairman NAB addressing the meeting said that the mega corruption cases will be led to their logical end. He said corruption is cancer and the biggest obstacle in the development of the country.